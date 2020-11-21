STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government gives nod for Vigilance probe on Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala

Sources said that the agency is likely to start the probe next week itself after the state government gets approval from the Governor and Speaker.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to give nod to the Vigilance to initiate a probe into the fresh allegations levelled by bar hotelier Biju Ramesh against Congress leaders including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision comes at a time when the state and central investigation agencies are taking action against political leaders and elected representatives in both the ruling and opposition front.

In addition to Chennithala, former Congress ministers VS Sivakumar and K Babu will face the probe. However, the Vigilance has not decided when to begin the probe officially. Sources said that the agency is likely to start the probe next week itself after the state government gets approval from the Governor and Speaker.

The government has already approached the Governor and Speaker to proceed with the probe against the UDF leaders. Earlier, Vigilance had approached the state government seeking a final nod to begin the preliminary probe.

The sleuths had submitted a report to the Home department after completing the quick verification on the allegations of Biju based on the complaint lodged by CPM Thiruvananthapuram district leader PK Raju. The quick verification done by the Vigilance found some facts related to the allegations and hence they submitted the report to the government to go on with a probe.

The sleuths had also mentioned in the report that the involvement of Congress leaders in the allegations could be proved only after recording their statements. Though Biju had also levelled allegations against Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, son of former finance minister KM Mani, the state government is unlikely to announce a probe against him due to the present political scenario.

Last month, Biju Ramesh alleged that he was offered Rs 10 crore by Jose K Mani to settle the bar bribery scam and the bar owners had altogether given Rs 20 crore to leaders and ministers of the previous UDF government to reduce the bar licence fees, including then KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala, former excise minister K Babu and former health minister VS Sivakumar.

Biju Ramesh had told mediapersons that Jose K Mani had threatened to eliminate him if he did not withdraw the complaint against his father and former finance minister KM Mani. When he did not relent, Jose offered him Rs 10 crore.

Earlier, LDF had demanded a comprehensive probe into the revelations of Biju Ramesh. LDF convener and CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan had earlier said a probe into the corrupt dealings of former UDF ministers would bring out shocking facts.

