Sheffield Calicut Quartz’ new owner, Kerala United name

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: English Premier League Club Sheffield United have taken over Kozhikode-based I-League Second Division side Calicut Quartz and rebranded it as Kerala United FC.United World Group, the umbrella firm holding Sheffield, said in a statement that it envisages to make Kerala United a competitive, community-focused football club playing at the highest level possible in Indian football.

“Kerala is known to be the heart of Indian football and when it comes to passion and support, no fan base in India comes close to their love for the beautiful game. Our focus will be on cementing and strengthening the foundations of the club, building an academy and developing homegrown players,” said United World Group CEO Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.

The club unveiled its logo, the great hornbill which is also the state’s official bird.Sheffield United is owned by Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who also has stakes in Al Hilal United Club of the UAE, Beerschot VA of Belgium and Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Kerala United will be led operationally by local managers in alignment with the philosophy and vision of the United Group, the statement said.

P Haridas, who owned Calicut Quartz FC and is also the president of the Kozhikode District Football Association, said a Premier League club coming to the state will bring major changes to Kerala football.

Company director Akshay Das P said: “We’re looking for an overall development in the state, especially in Malabar.”

Established in 1976, Quartz FC remained an amateur club till 2011. The club played in I-League Second Division in 2012. They finished as runners-up in the 2018 Kerala Premier League.