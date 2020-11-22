CPM state secy: Nexus between Opposition, Central agencies will be exposed

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a scathing attack on IUML, CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said on Saturday that the League has become a party which justifies corruption and corrupt MLAs.He was speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

“Already, two of its MLAs have been arrested in corruption cases. People in the state will vote in favour of the LDF as the UDF and IUML have taken a stand justifying the corrupt MLAs,” he said.

He said the IUML has adopted an easy way to grab power by going for tie-up with Jamaat-e-Islami. “The tie-ups of minorities and communal groups will help the BJP make political mileage in the state. The LDF had not made tie-up with Jamaat-e-Islami in the previous elections as claimed by the IUML,” he added.

He further said the state government has taken measures to implement development projects. “Opposition parties with the help of Central investigation agencies are trying to throw a spanner in the development of the state. “Some political parties instigated people to protest against the GAIL pipeline.

However, the government has completed the laying of 480-km GAIL pipeline in the state overcoming unnecessary protests over the project. Also, the state government has provided a maximum possible compensation for those who surrendered their land for road development. However, Opposition parties tried to stop people-friendly development works initiated by the state, with the help of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate,” he said.The LDF will organise protests against the move of the UDF, BJP and Central agencies to sabotage the state government, on November 25.