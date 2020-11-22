Friend circles of entrepreneur matchmaking

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: In these tough times, connecting with the right people at the right time has become invaluable in sustaining livelihoods. Kochi-based entrepreneur and social activist Roopa George’s initiatives -- entrepreneur matchmaking and happiness challenge --have been serving exactly that purpose.

“Entrepreneur matchmaking is a novel idea and involves helping budding businesses connect with the right people to take off,” Roopa says.

An entrepreneur herself, she is well-acquainted with the highs and lows of the business world. When the pandemic struck, many homemakers who otherwise were earning a tidy sum suddenly found themselves at a loss. “Many of my acquaintances began contacting me seeking help. So, I thought why not use social media platforms to connect each of them,” she said.

This lead to the formation of the Roopa George Circle. “It is a social empowerment project. A forum for women to seek help, advice, discuss, connect, network and grow. The circle was initiated to support and encourage women, primarily focusing on empowering homemakers to be entrepreneurs,” said Roopa. The network -- with a wide reach across social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Telegram -- is a platform to freely express creative thoughts and ideas.

“Already the circle has a presence in six districts - Kochi, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. Some members live outside the state too,” she added. The members use the group to promote their products and connect with prospective customers.

Meanwhile, the happiness challenge is maids, drivers and mechanics who lost their jobs are getting hired after their plight is posted on the group’s wall, she said. .Bhavya, a digital marketing consultant, said she the initiative brings better visibility among peers.

“I have been able to meet and exchange services with people who I otherwise wouldn’t have met,” she said. Molly Manuel, of Chathamma, who was able to get a job as a housemaid again, said, “The group has helped a lot of women like me at a time when jobs are scarce.”

