Man arrested for molesting eight-standard girl in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kadakkal police arrested a young man for molesting an eighth-standard student in Kollam on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ranjith, a native of Ittiva.

According to police, the accused had a history of harassing minors when the house is empty.

The incident came to light when a mobile phone, gifted by the accused, came to the attention of the parents of the survivor.

The parents informed the police that Ranjith molested the child after making sure that no one was at home on most days.