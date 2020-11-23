STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Future procedure on Kerala Police Act amendment to be decided by state government: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said that the party had proposed reconsideration and the state government will now decide on how to go about it.

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Soon after Kerala Chief Minister announced that the state government is putting on hold the controversial Kerala Police Amendment ordinance, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the future procedure will be decided by the Kerala government and not the party.

"Kerala CM has said that amendments to the Kerala State Police Act won't be implemented. The party had proposed (reconsideration) and the state government will now decide on how to go about it. How it will be handled is the business of the government, not the party," said Yechury.

"I had said that it will be reconsidered, now the Chief Minister of Kerala has issued the statement to the effect that it won't be implemented and how and what is the future procedure will be decided by the Kerala government but the fact is, it's not going to be implemented," he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister has said that the State government had decided to amend the Kerala Police Act in an effort to check the widespread malicious campaigns through social media and otherwise, which pose a threat to individual freedom and dignity, which are constitutionally ensured to citizens.

"Criticisms and complaints against defamatory, untrue and obscene campaigns have come up from various quarters of the society. Strong protests have emerged from the society on account of the merciless attacks on various sections including women and transgenders," CM Vijayan added.

The amendment evoked varied responses from several corners. The CM said that apprehensions were aired by those who support the LDF and profess to defend democracy.

In these circumstances, the Government of Kerala will not go ahead with implementing the amendment. A detailed discussion will be held in the Assembly regarding this, and the future course of action will be decided upon after duly considering the opinions coming up from all quarters, he added.

"Those who engage in campaigns against personal liberty and the spirit of humanism should cease to do so, on social media and otherwise. The entire society should exercise vigil in this regard," Vijayan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Amendment Sitaram Yechury Pinarayi Vijayan CPM Kerala government
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp