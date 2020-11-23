Kerala actor abduction case: Special prosecutor quits saying court is 'biased'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Days after the Kerala High Court decided not to transfer the trial of the sensational actor abduction case from the Additional Special Sessions Court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) on Monday submitted his resignation from the post. The SPP A Sureshan had earlier clarified that he cannot appear before the current trial court claiming it was biased.

The resignation of Sureshan came to light when the case was considered by the court to resume trial on Monday. Sureshan filed a statement about his resignation through another lawyer when the case was called. This was stated in the court diary as well.

"The counsel representing the SPP filed a statement that he submitted his resignation before the authority concerned and requested to be relieved from his duties. Considering his submission and the order of the Supreme Court to dispose of the case on or before February 4, 2021, the Investigation Officer is directed to make necessary arrangements to resume the trial," said the court diary accessible to the public.

The court was to consider six other petitions related to the case on Monday. All the petitions were posted to Thursday for hearing. The case came to a standstill for over a month after the prosecution approached the Kerala High Court to transfer the trial to another court. Now, with the SPP submitting his resignation, it would take more time to resume the trial.

Even though attempts were made to contact Sureshan, he did not respond. Officials who are part of the prosecution in the case said talks were held with Sureshan to continue as the SPP after the Kerala High Court verdict last week. "But he is sticking to his stand not to continue as SPP. The comments made by the trial court during the trial last month provoked him to resign from the post. He sent his resignation letter via email to the Additional Secretary of the Home Department," an official said.

Meanwhile, the resignation of the SPP is all set to affect the trial of the case. It would take time to appoint a new SPP. "Even if the state government appoints a new SPP soon, he would seek time to study the case before conducting the trial. There are hardly two and half months left to meet the deadline given by the Supreme Court," said a source.

The case pertains to the abduction and rape of a famed film star in a moving vehicle in 2017 somewhere around Kochi. There are 10 accused persons facing the trial and actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. He was arrested and remained in judicial custody for months before being released on bail.