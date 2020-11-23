STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee appeal committee inundated with plaints

The final sitting of the appeal committee will be held at 9 am on Monday to take a final call on the disputes they have received.

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Throwing the KPCC’s circular on candidature to the wind, the three-member appeal committee appointed by the party leadership has received close to 100 complaints from 12 District Congress Committees (DCC), except for Ernakulam and Thrissur.

With Monday being the last date for the withdrawal of candidature, the Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode DCCs have raised the most number of complaints with the appeal committee — comprising KPCC vice-president Sooranad Rajasekharan, organising general secretary KP Anil Kumar and general secretary Thampanoor Ravi. 

Rajasekharan said the eight-block committees’ unanimous decision on the candidature in Kollam was not considered by the DCC, which has since seen the KPCC leadership overruling it.

“There were several disputes regarding seat sharing between two factions of the Congress in Nemom constituency. Hence, we decided to maintain status quo and give the seat to the existing candidate’s group,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress too is peeved with their respective DCC as KPCC’s circular had urged the local leadership to field young blood in 40 per cent of the seats. 

Another issue the appeal committee has to address is that of women candidates being fielded in general seats when they already have 50 per cent reservation in three-tier local bodies.

However, the Congress leadership feels that in certain areas, the proposed candidates will not fare well, thereby forcing the DCC to field their best women candidates. 

The final sitting of the appeal committee will be held at 9am on Monday to take a final call on the disputes they have received.

