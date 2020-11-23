Professionals to weigh in on electorate

Arun M By

KOCHI: In a marked shift from the past when teachers and lawyers had dominated the line-up of candidates for elections across the political spectrum, now professionals are being increasingly fielded by the three major fronts — CPM-led LDF, Congress headed UDF and the BJP led NDA — in the state.

This is borne out by the lists of candidates announced by the main parties which feature several professionals -- mainly doctors, engineers, media professionals and the like -- who are seen as agents of change.

Most importantly a change in the mindset, both on the part of professionals as well as voters, has contributed to this. Voter apathy, which had earlier prevailed among the well-educated in society, no longer exists, with the electorate too warming up to the prospect of having candidates boasting an excellent track record in their chosen profession.

Nisha T V, 32, an ayurveda practitioner who is fighting the polls from Nagalassery grama panchayat in Palakkad as an LDF candidate, is a representative of the changes which have come over candidate selection.

Since she practises at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala clinics at Kootanadu and Peringode, Nisha is familiar to the locals. She has been picked with the aim of winning back Nagalassery, a traditional CPM stronghold, where the BJP had scored an upset victory last time.

“As a medical professional, I hope I can undertake several developmental initiatives in health, education and infrastructure development. Almost all the women voters visit our clinics for consultation and hence they are familiar to me,” she said.

Pradeesh PT, who is trying his luck from ward 17 of Payyannur municipality on a UDF ticket, is a media professional.

“The entry of professionals into the fray will definitely usher in change. I have been a journalist for 15 years which helped me come up with several ideas for developmental projects,” said the 42-year-old, who had worked for Veekshanam and Deepika dailies.

He was at the vanguard of several anti-Covid activities in Payyannur. This led to Pradeesh being fielded by the Congress in ward 17 where the LDF had won by over 200 voters in the last civic polls.

The BJP-led NDA fielded Sreelakshmi Sudheep, assistant project director, HRDS India, in ward 21 of Thodupuzha municipality. It is her association with the ABVP, the student wing of the party, which fetched Sreelakshmi the nomination.

“My aim is to balance social work and profession. My candidature clearly shows that the party is giving good consideration to youths and professionals,” said the 23-year-old. who is state joint secretary of ABVP.

Manu Jacob, an event management professional, and Abhilash Thoppil, a reporter-cum-photographer, are two young professionals fielded by the Congress in Kochi corporation.

Manu, 33, who is a Youth Congress state committee member, runs event management firm Blue Mermaid. He is in the fray from Division 67, Ernakulam North. He is also an office-bearer of the Indian Weightlifting Federation. “Young professionals can definitely usher in change,” he said.