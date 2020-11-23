STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Voice clip row: Swapna Suresh likely to be quizzed in jail

The Crime Branch can commence an investigation only after registering an FIR  and this means Swapna has to be interrogated to get details about the clip. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will on Monday formally start the preliminary probe into the leak of a voice clip purportedly from Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case via diplomatic channel. A special investigation team, which will be constituted on Monday, is expected to record Swapna’s statement this week itself. 

As part of this, a request letter will be dispatched to DGP (Prisons) Rishi Raj Singh for sanction to record Swapna’s statement at the Attakulangara women’s prison here where she is presently lodged.

The Crime Branch can commence an investigation only after registering an FIR  and this means Swapna has to be interrogated to get details about the clip. 

Meanwhile, a police source said the Crime Branch will have to approach the local court to question her as she is jailed after customs slapped provisions of the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities) Act.

State police chief Loknath Behera ordered a crime branch probe on Saturday after the ED sent a request letter to the Prisons Department seeking a probe into the episode.

In the audio clip, the voice — claimed to be that of Swapna — is heard saying the ED officials had offered to make her an approver in the case if she deposed against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Kerala gold smuggling case gold smuggling case Kerala gold smuggling
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp