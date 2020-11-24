Actress abduction case: Co-inmate of Pulsar Suni offered Rs 25 lakh to depose in favour of accused

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Barely hours after A Sureshan, the special public prosecutor in the actor assault case resigned, Jenson, a co-prisoner of Pulsar Suni, main accused in an actor abduction case, lodged a complaint with the Thrissur Rural police revealing that he had been offered D25 lakh or five cents of land to depose in favour of the accused in the case.

Shukkoor S, circle inspector, Peechi, told TNIE, “ The police have received an email complaint from Jenson revealing that he was contacted by a person who had offered D25 lakh or five cents of land to him to depose in favour of the accused in the case. We have not registered a case on the basis of the complaint,” he said.