STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Changed police law stays, can’t be deferred by CM: Experts

Amendment can only be annulled when it is recalled by Governor through another ordinance or if a court strikes it down or assembly lets it lapse, they say

Published: 24th November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders take out a march from Palayam Martyr’s Square to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in protest against the amendment to Kerala Police Act | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government “will not go ahead with implementing” the controversial Section 188A of the Kerala Police (Amendment) Ordinance, experts said the law has come into effect and the only way it can be annulled is when it is recalled by its author (the governor, in this case) or when it is struck down by a competent court.

They said the government has to bring in another ordinance to repeal this law if it’s serious in its intention not to enforce the law. “Once the ordinance is notified, the law takes effect. If the government wants to undo it, it should withdraw it by another ordinance, if an immediate assembly session is not possible,” said eminent lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj. A law in force cannot be deferred by a press statement by the CM, he said.

Former Kerala law secretary B G Harindranath pointed out that the Kerala High Court, in September 2008, had pulled up the state government when then revenue secretary Nivedita P Haran put a certain section of the Kerala Land Reforms Act in “abeyance”. The court observed that it revealed “a complete ignorance of the system of governance that we have given unto ourselves by the solemn provisions of the Constitution of India”.

Harindranath said the ordinance can be allowed to lapse if the Kerala Assembly fails to give its assent to the new section within six months. In the statement, the chief minister said a detailed discussion will be held in the assembly regarding this, and the future course of action will be decided upon after duly considering the opinions coming from all quarters.

The former law secretary, however, said the better way for government would be to come up with another ordinance to repeal this “unconstitutional law”.“A law can be annulled only by methods recognised by law. Either it can be recalled by its author or struck down by a competent court. There is no other way,” added Kaleeswaram Raj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Police Ordinance
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp