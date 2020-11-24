STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs records Sivasankar's arrest, to seek his custody for 7 days

In the wake of Sivasankar's arrest by the Customs, the National Investigation Agency probing terror financing behind the gold smuggling incident will also conduct an investigation into his role

Published: 24th November 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs, which is probing the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, on Tuesday recorded the arrest of former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar at Kakkanad District Jail where the suspended IAS officer was remanded in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his involvement in the gold smuggling case.

The Customs team comprising three officials visited the Kakkanad jail at around 11 am and recorded his arrest. "From the statement given by prime accused Swapna Suresh, it is clear that the former bureaucrat was also involved in the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel. He was well aware of the gold smuggling incident and we suspect he facilitated other accused persons in carrying out the illegal activity. Sivasankar in his statement given under section 108 of the Customs Act denied his role. However, investigation in this regard is on," the Customs official said.

The Customs will approach the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court seeking the custody of Sivasankar soon. Officials said they are planning to seek his custody for seven days. "Only during custodial interrogation can we receive more information about his role in the gold smuggling incident. There are also clarifications required in connection with WhatsApp chats between Sivasankar and Swapna," a Customs official said.

The ED in its investigation found that Sivasankar was the mastermind behind the gold smuggling incident. Similarly, Rs 64 lakh found from a bank locker of Swapna was claimed to be money received by Sivasankar as a kickback for various government projects.

In the wake of Sivasankar's arrest by the Customs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing terror financing behind the gold smuggling incident will also conduct an investigation into his role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case M Sivasankar
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp