STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unhappy CPM central brass forced Kerala Police Act deferment: Sources

As the opposition mounted against the new law, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the legislation will be reviewed. 

Published: 24th November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to put the ordinance to amend the Police Act on hold comes after CPM central leadership realised that the new legislation was in direct contrast with the Left ideology and openly rejected it. 

The party also took into account the widespread concerns and apprehensions raised by progressive and Left leaning thinkers and intellectuals from across the country. 

As the opposition mounted against the new law, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the legislation will be reviewed. 

Senior CPM leaders, including M A Baby, and the CPI leadership, major ally in the LDF combine in the state, were also unhappy with the government’s unilateral decision to bring the amendment.

“The ordinance issued regarding the Police Act will be reconsidered. We have taken into account the widespread apprehensions and criticisms that have been raised. The CPM’s position on these matters have already been articulated by the politburo,” Sitaram Yechury told reporters in the morning. 

Shortly after, the matter came up for discussion at the party secretariat, attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Sources said Pinarayi did brief the party leadership about the situation that led to the amendment and the reason for taking the ordinance route.

But taking into account the concerns raised from various corners, the party decided to keep amendment on hold and refer it to the assembly.

However, the party took the high ground while explaining the reason for the sudden volte-face.

Leaders claimed the party has shown the moral fibre to take necessary corrective measures when progressive minds raised apprehensions about the amendment. 

“The decision to put the ordinance on hold is an appreciable model in democracy. Bringing out an ordinance was a decision taken with good intention,” said LDF convener and CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Act CPM
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    funny. when the leftists cry hoarse over freedom of speech
    18 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp