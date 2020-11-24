Unhappy CPM central brass forced Kerala Police Act deferment: Sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to put the ordinance to amend the Police Act on hold comes after CPM central leadership realised that the new legislation was in direct contrast with the Left ideology and openly rejected it.

The party also took into account the widespread concerns and apprehensions raised by progressive and Left leaning thinkers and intellectuals from across the country.

As the opposition mounted against the new law, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the legislation will be reviewed.

Senior CPM leaders, including M A Baby, and the CPI leadership, major ally in the LDF combine in the state, were also unhappy with the government’s unilateral decision to bring the amendment.

“The ordinance issued regarding the Police Act will be reconsidered. We have taken into account the widespread apprehensions and criticisms that have been raised. The CPM’s position on these matters have already been articulated by the politburo,” Sitaram Yechury told reporters in the morning.

Shortly after, the matter came up for discussion at the party secretariat, attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sources said Pinarayi did brief the party leadership about the situation that led to the amendment and the reason for taking the ordinance route.

But taking into account the concerns raised from various corners, the party decided to keep amendment on hold and refer it to the assembly.

However, the party took the high ground while explaining the reason for the sudden volte-face.

Leaders claimed the party has shown the moral fibre to take necessary corrective measures when progressive minds raised apprehensions about the amendment.

“The decision to put the ordinance on hold is an appreciable model in democracy. Bringing out an ordinance was a decision taken with good intention,” said LDF convener and CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan.