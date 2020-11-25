STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre trying to sabotage Kerala’s development plans: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Central government of sabotaging the state government with the help of investigating agencies.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Central government of sabotaging the state government with the help of investigating agencies.According to him, the CAG too had joined the scheme. The CAG’s final report contained information which was not part of the draft and it should be seen as a planned attempt to derail the development of the state, the chief minister said.

However, he said, the government would resist the powers that try to destroy KIIFB as it was needed for development.  “People have elected us not to stand like a helpless statue against the challenges of financial difficulties and other adversities,” he said. “The government would not budge to the deviant mentalities of people wanting to see the state in ruins,” he said.

According to him, the state is witnessing unprecedented development because the government has utilised the possibilities of KIIFB. He denied reports that the government is against CAG audit in KIIFB. In fact, he said, CAG has completed full audit till 2020. “KIIFB has given all facilities to conduct audit even during lockdown. Apart from giving full access to its e-governance system, KIIFB gave CAG access to inspect files online even after the exit meet,” said Pinarayi.

KIIFB was set up in 1999 and it raised funds twice during UDF regime and once during previous LDF government’s rule. Earlier the funds were deposited in treasury accounts and it was diverted to meet exigencies. The CM said an amendment to KIIFB in 2016 helped use the modern market potential. “The fund raised was kept away from treasury and instead parked in secure instruments. It helped in utilising the funds for its intended projects,” he said. He gave credit to KIIFB board which he said was a team of exceptional talents.

KIIFB projects
KIIFB approved 821 projects worth C60,102.51 crore
433 projects of C16,191.54 crore were started. Tender process of 388 projects is under way.
KIIFB was set up in 1999 by the then LDF govtfundraising 
1999:  C507.06 cr at 
13.25% interest
2002:  C10.74 cr at 
10.5% interest
2003:  C505.91 cr at 11% interest

