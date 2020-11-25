Kerala seeks stay on handing over of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani Group

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the Centre’s move to hand over the Trivandrum International Airport to the Adani Group.

Challenging the Kerala High Court order which rejected the state government’s petition questioning the Centre’s decision to lease out the international airport here to Adani Group, C K Sasi, who appeared for the state government, sought an interim stay on the High Court order of October 19 which allowed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to let Adani Enterprises Limited take over the operation, management and development of the airport for 50 years.

While arguing that the winning concessionaire Adani Group has no previous experience in running or managing airports, the state said the Centre’s decision to hand over the airport to Adani is arbitrary. The state government has enough experience in managing airports by handling Kochi and Kannur airports.

Further, the tendering process for the airport was in violation of the provisions of the Airports Authority of India Act, the state contended The petition also said the state government had suggested a proposal to run the airport on a revenue-sharing basis after forming a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Further, the state was ready to pay the price quoted by the winning concessionaire if the airport was handed over to it. Ignoring all these proposals, the Centre had moved ahead and awarded the airport to the private entity, the state said.