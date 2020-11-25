STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala seeks stay on handing over of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani Group

While arguing that the winning concessionaire Adani Group has no previous experience in running or managing airports, the state said the Centre’s decision to hand over the airport to Adani is arbitrar

Published: 25th November 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

International terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the Centre’s move to hand over the Trivandrum International Airport to the Adani Group.

Challenging the Kerala High Court order which rejected the state government’s petition questioning the Centre’s decision to lease out the international airport here to Adani Group, C K Sasi, who appeared for the state government, sought an interim stay on the High Court order of October 19 which allowed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to let Adani Enterprises Limited take over the operation, management and development of the airport for 50 years.

While arguing that the winning concessionaire Adani Group has no previous experience in running or managing airports, the state said the Centre’s decision to hand over the airport to Adani is arbitrary. The state government has enough experience in managing airports by handling Kochi and Kannur airports.

Further, the tendering process for the airport was in violation of the provisions of the Airports Authority of India Act, the state contended The petition also said the state government had suggested a proposal to run the airport on a revenue-sharing basis after forming a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Further, the state was ready to pay the price quoted by the winning concessionaire if the airport was handed over to it. Ignoring all these proposals, the Centre had moved ahead and awarded the airport to the private entity, the state said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Airport Adani Group
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp