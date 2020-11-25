Left govts never gagged media: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent reference to widespread criticism against the Kerala Police (Amendment) Ordinance, an emotional Pinarayi Chief Minister Vijayan said Left governments have never tried to gag media. There have been Left governments in the state since 1957. A section of media kept on opposing the Left. Some of them have even shown enmity towards the Left.

“Has any Left government shown any kind of enmity towards any media? None of the Left governments have done that. This government too didn’t do anything of the sort. The media may criticise but we don’t have vengeance towards any media house,’ he said, adding that there were some who had taken revengeful actions against the media. “It was an ordinance brought in with good intention. But when there were opinions that it could be misused, we announced that it won’t be enforced. Soon after, the very next day, we decided to withdraw the same,” the CM clarified.

To questions about criticism that he often tends to deviate from the declared Left stance, Pinarayi said the party has a strong machinery to check the same. “Contrary to what some of you wish, I still continue with the party. If there are any lapses, we’ll look into them and take necessary steps,” he said, adding that his government functions as per the Left front’s declared stance.

Behera issues circular asking cops to not take action in online abuse cases

T’Puram: In the wake of the government putting on hold the Police Act amendment, state police chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday instructed district police chiefs and Station House Officers not to initiate action under Section 118A on cyber attack complaints. “If any police personnel received a complaint on social media abuse, they should contact the legal cell at the state police headquarters before initiating further action including registering the case and the charges to be slapped on the accused. After getting the necessary instruction from the cell, they can proceed,” Behera said in a communique. The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday is expected to discuss the matter.