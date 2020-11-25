STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Elections a test for PC George’s Janapaksham

Party hopes to project itself as independent unit, fields candidates in several wards in Kottayam. MLA’s son Shaun George also in the fray 

Published: 25th November 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MLA PC George (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Ever since his exit from the K M Mani-led undivided Kerala Congress (M) and subsequently the UDF in 2015, Poonjar MLA PC George has been making efforts to join a political coalition in the state for survival.With his move to join the UDF again ahead of the local body polls not yielding results, the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader has decided to project his party as an independent entity in the elections. 

P C George has entrusted his son Shaun George with the responsibility of proving the party’s clout in the Poonjar and Kanjirappally regions. Kerala Janapaksham is fielding candidates in four Kottayam district panchayat divisions (Bharananganam, Poonjar, Mundakkayam and Erumeli) that come under the MLA’s Poonjar assembly constituency and its adjacent areas. Shaun is leading the troop by contesting from Poonjar division.

Besides the district panchayat, Janapaksham wants to prove its mettle in Erattupetta and Kanjirappally block panchayats and four grama panchayats. The party is contesting in nine out of 13 divisions in Erattupetta, six divisions in Kanjirappally and one in Kaduthuruthy block panchayats. The party is also contesting in a majority of wards in the Poonjar Thekkekara, Poonjar, Teekoy and Thidanadu grama panchayats. 

“In the previous local body polls, when we were with LDF, we won 36 panchayat wards and one district panchayat division. This time, we will win four district panchayat divisions and will definitely come to power in Erattupetta block panchayat and four grama panchayats. We also hope to win over 100 grama panchayat wards,” said George. 

George, who wants to develop an alternative political force against UDF and LDF, said his party would support “non-corrupt candidates” in other areas. “We have fielded candidates in areas where we have over 40% chances of victory. In other places, we will urge voters to elect people who are not corrupt and have general acceptance,” he said. Though he knows that losing this battle will prove fatal for his party, especially his son who is venturing into politics, George is left with no other option than to go it alone after the UDF and LDF shut their doors on him. 

While he had joined hands with LDF in the 2015 local body polls, George won the assembly election from Poonjar as an independent in 2016,  defeating candidates fielded by UDF, LDF and NDA. Though he developed a rapport with NDA post the assembly polls after floating Kerala Janapaksham Secular, it was short-lived.

Ready for a fight
Kerala Janapaksham is fielding candidates in four Kottayam dist panchayat divisions, nine  divisions in Erattupetta, six in Kanjirappally and one in Kaduthuruthy block panchayats. It is also contesting in Poonjar Thekkekara, Poonjar, Teekoy and Thidanadu grama panchayats

