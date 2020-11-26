STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Court lambasts Customs, grants it custody of Sivasankar for 5 days

According to the court, the modus operandi and how Sivasankar used his official powers to abet the crime need to be investigated.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Wednesday lambasted the customs while granting it five-day custody of former principal secretary M Sivasankar in the case related to smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel. The court criticised the customs for not mentioning how Sivasankar abetted gold smuggling and for not even giving his designation in the petition seeking custody. 

According to the court, the modus operandi and how Sivasankar used his official powers to abet the crime need to be investigated. However, it expressed its dissatisfaction over filing the custody application without mentioning the exact reason for seeking Sivasankar in custody.

The court observed that the application did not specify the profile of the accused person and expressed concern over omitting the designation of the former principal secretary and even asked the customs if they were scared to mention it.

Similarly, Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S choosing Sivasankar for using his influence and the nature of his alleged nexus with the other accused are also not disclosed in the application, the court observed. While hearing the petition, the court asked the customs prosecutor: “What prompted you to record his arrest in the eleventh hour?” 

The court later decided to sent Sivasankar in the customs custody as thorough investigation is required about his role in the case. “As stated earlier, the offence alleged is of serious nature, since the smuggling through the diplomatic channel is unheard of. A detailed probe is required to find out all stakeholders of the deal,” the court observed. 

The court also noted the customs’ claim that it had seized Sivasankar’s phone and it was sent to C-DAC for analysis. The report of C-DAC was obtained and WhatsApp chats and other details were extracted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Sivasankar gold smuggling case
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp