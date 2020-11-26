STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Faulty test cards and incompatible kits create doubts on Covid result accuracy in Kerala

However, reports of malfunctioning of rapid antigen test cards and RT-PCR kits from various parts of the state have raised serious questions on the accuracy of the results. 

Published: 26th November 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 01:12 PM

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Wednesday achieved another landmark in the Covid-19 management as the total samples sent for testing crosssed the six million-mark (60,18,925).

In the latest, it has been found that the state has decided to return 32,122 rapid antigen test cards it procured from from Maharashtra-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Private Limited upon complaints of inconclusive results. In the case of RT-PCR, the kits procured from from Cygen Pharma and Surgicals and distributed are not compatible with the machines available at some government laboratories.

Confirming the problems, an official at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) said, “The decision to send back the antigen test cards is on the recommendation of the state-level expert committee for Covid-19. The committee considered the repeated complaints from districts regarding false results.” 

At the same time, the RT-PCR kits being used had multiple problems including compatibility and absence of cross-verification to check any discrepancy.

As per a document available in this regard, it was on November 11 that KMSCL -- the central procurement agency for all essential drugs and equipment for all public healthcare institutions under the department — placed an order for the supply of 1 lakh rapid antigen test cards Mylab. 

The total order value was Rs 4.59 crore.

“Of the one lakh cards ordered, 62,858 cards were used. Complaints were reported about 5,020 cards. In the wake of the same, it was decided to send back the remaining 32,122 cards. The process is on to procure cards which are more reliable and provide more accurate results,” added the official. 

In the case of RT-PCR, the kits procured by the KMSCL -- Allplex TM 2019 nCoV Assay of Seegene, Republic of South Korea -- from Cygen are not compatible with the machines installed at some laboratories including the laboratory at the Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod.

