STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

General strike begins in Kerala against new labour and farm laws, normal life disrupted

The shops and commercial establishments remained shut and roads wore a deserted look, with vehicles staying off the roads.

Published: 26th November 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions.

Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life got disrupted in Kerala on Thursday as the 24-hour nationwide general strike called by various trade unions and farmers, demanding roll-back of the new labour codes and scrapping of the three new farm laws passed by the Centre, began in the state.

The shops and commercial establishments remained shut and roads wore a deserted look, with vehicles staying off the roads. Though no major law and order issues were reported from the state so far, the strike evoked a hartal-like atmosphere, with taxis and auto rickshaws refusing to ferry passengers.

Several passengers who came via trains got stranded at the KSRTC main bus station at Thampanoor. Those who arrived for treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Regional Cancer Centre were provided conveyance by the police. With KSRTC suspending regular services, barring those to Sabarimala, long-distance passengers were stranded at the main bus station.

Private vehicles are being seen plying on the road. Government offices including the state Secretariat reported low attendance so far. The workers of VSSC and the companies in Technopark had a tough time due to lack of transportation facilities.

However, a major chunk of them were able to reach the office thanks to their official convoy of vehicles. The rail services have not been disrupted though some workers staged a protest in front of Central railway station here and rejoined the duty.

All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are in support of the stir.

The strike began at 12 midnight on Wednesday and it will end on 12 midnight on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
general strike Kerala farmers protests Trade Unions labour laws Farm Laws
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp