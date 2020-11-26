General strike begins in Kerala against new labour and farm laws, normal life disrupted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life got disrupted in Kerala on Thursday as the 24-hour nationwide general strike called by various trade unions and farmers, demanding roll-back of the new labour codes and scrapping of the three new farm laws passed by the Centre, began in the state.

The shops and commercial establishments remained shut and roads wore a deserted look, with vehicles staying off the roads. Though no major law and order issues were reported from the state so far, the strike evoked a hartal-like atmosphere, with taxis and auto rickshaws refusing to ferry passengers.

Several passengers who came via trains got stranded at the KSRTC main bus station at Thampanoor. Those who arrived for treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Regional Cancer Centre were provided conveyance by the police. With KSRTC suspending regular services, barring those to Sabarimala, long-distance passengers were stranded at the main bus station.

Kerala: Bus services affected, markets closed in Kochi as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws pic.twitter.com/uLCuegOIdX — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Private vehicles are being seen plying on the road. Government offices including the state Secretariat reported low attendance so far. The workers of VSSC and the companies in Technopark had a tough time due to lack of transportation facilities.

However, a major chunk of them were able to reach the office thanks to their official convoy of vehicles. The rail services have not been disrupted though some workers staged a protest in front of Central railway station here and rejoined the duty.

All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are in support of the stir.

The strike began at 12 midnight on Wednesday and it will end on 12 midnight on Thursday.