KT Jaleel was awarded PhD following all norms: Kerala University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel was awarded a doctorate in 2006 adhering to all norms and conditions, the Kerala University has said. The clarification came in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan directing the Kerala University vice-chancellor to look into a complaint that Jaleel’s doctorate from the varsity was of ‘dubious academic merit’.

R S Sasikumar, chairman of Save University Campaign Committee, which had petitioned the Chancellor, said, “Entrusting the VC of a university to probe the doctoral degree of a minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the varsity is illogical,” he said. He urged the Governor to issue orders for setting up an independent team of experts to examine Jaleel’s thesis.

According to UGC norms, PhD theses are to be uploaded online but the university has not done so in Jaleel’s case. Before the thesis is made available in the public domain, the university should take steps to remove the glaring errors so as to ensure the varsity’s academic standards, Sasikumar demanded.