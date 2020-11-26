STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Hari no stranger to ‘haritha’ election campaigning

Hari adhered to the green protocol zealously even in the previous local body elections in 2015. 

Published: 26th November 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Hari distributing his poll pamphlets as part of campaigning | Express

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: A ‘Green Election’. This is the slogan that the State Election Commission and the state government are promoting for the local body polls. R Hari, the LDF-backed independent candidate contesting from ward 30 of Thodupuzha municipality is no stranger to it. Hari adhered to the green protocol zealously even in the previous local body elections in 2015. 

“I didn’t put up any posters, banners or boards seeking votes in any part of ward 29 from where I contested the polls in 2015. All I did was print some pamphlets and distribute them in every household,” said Hari, who won with a majority of 436 votes.

“It was the largest margin by which anyone won in the municipality,” said Hari, who also implemented several green initiatives in his ward. Hari is not using any flexes, boards and banners for his campaigning this year too.

“The challenge is greater this time, what with Covid-19 putting a stop to door-to-door campaigning,” he said, adding that he has been making rounds abiding by the Covid protocol. “I stand outside the gates or on the road and never enter the premises of voters’ houses,” said Hari. 

He said politicians need to practice what they preach. “Anybody can talk about green protocol and protecting the environment. Such initiatives only succeed when those talking about it follow it too,” he said. Hari had also gained attention for conducting his daughter’s marriage in a way that ensured zero waste generation.

“Around 2,000 people were invited and I gave them each a glass of tea with an ‘ila ada’ after the wedding. Everyone questioned me, asking whether this  the way to conduct a wedding. However, I stood firm and in the end, the only waste generated after the reception were the banana leaves in which the ‘adas’ were wrapped,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls LDF
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp