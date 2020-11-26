Local body polls: Hari no stranger to ‘haritha’ election campaigning

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A ‘Green Election’. This is the slogan that the State Election Commission and the state government are promoting for the local body polls. R Hari, the LDF-backed independent candidate contesting from ward 30 of Thodupuzha municipality is no stranger to it. Hari adhered to the green protocol zealously even in the previous local body elections in 2015.

“I didn’t put up any posters, banners or boards seeking votes in any part of ward 29 from where I contested the polls in 2015. All I did was print some pamphlets and distribute them in every household,” said Hari, who won with a majority of 436 votes.

“It was the largest margin by which anyone won in the municipality,” said Hari, who also implemented several green initiatives in his ward. Hari is not using any flexes, boards and banners for his campaigning this year too.

“The challenge is greater this time, what with Covid-19 putting a stop to door-to-door campaigning,” he said, adding that he has been making rounds abiding by the Covid protocol. “I stand outside the gates or on the road and never enter the premises of voters’ houses,” said Hari.

He said politicians need to practice what they preach. “Anybody can talk about green protocol and protecting the environment. Such initiatives only succeed when those talking about it follow it too,” he said. Hari had also gained attention for conducting his daughter’s marriage in a way that ensured zero waste generation.

“Around 2,000 people were invited and I gave them each a glass of tea with an ‘ila ada’ after the wedding. Everyone questioned me, asking whether this the way to conduct a wedding. However, I stood firm and in the end, the only waste generated after the reception were the banana leaves in which the ‘adas’ were wrapped,” he said.