STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Second panel to examine Sprinklr deal

Move comes close on heels of first panel’s findings that procedural lapses had occurred while selecting firm 

Published: 26th November 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be suspected as a move to sabotage the probe into Sprinklr deal, the state government has appointed a second committee to probe the data deal with the US-based tech firm.

The move comes close on the heels of the first committee’s findings that some procedural irregularities had occurred while selecting the firm. Stating that the first committee’s findings were not comprehensive, the government on Monday decided to appoint a three-member committee headed by Justice (retired) K Sasidharan Nair to probe the deal. 

Other than pointing out procedural lapses, the previous two-member committee -- consisting of M Madhavan Nambiar, former civil aviation secretary, and Gulshan Rai, former cybersecurity coordinator, Government of India -- also suggested measures to strengthen the state information technology department’s understanding, selection and  implementation of data analytic digital platforms in the future. 

However, the state government is of the view that a detailed examination by experts in legal, administrative and information technology domains is required on many aspects and the two-member committee didn’t offer its comments on the same. As per sources, the three-member committee has been appointed citing this. 

As per the terms of reference fixed for the new committee, it will have to consider six aspects in its report, which will have to be submitted within two months. They are: whether the procedures laid down in the Rules of Business of Government of Kerala has been followed while signing the agreement/purchase order; whether lapses, which cannot be justified in the extraordinary circumstances prevailing while entering into the agreement/purchase order, have occurred; what are and what could have been the measures taken to ensure data security in various periods; what were the procedures to be followed, apart from those that have been followed, for the agreement/purchase order for obtaining services; and analyse the report submitted by the committee headed by Madhavan Nambiar and suggest guidelines to be followed in future.

It was the decision of the IT Department to appoint Sprinklr for big data analysis as part of containment activities of Covid-19 pandemic in the state which landed the government in trouble. The government later backed out from the deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sprinklr
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp