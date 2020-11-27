STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction: Prosecution asked to initiate steps to resume trial

As per the court diary, the direction was issued as the Supreme Court has set a deadline of February 4, 2021, to complete the trial in the case.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep is an accused in the abduction case | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday issued a directive to the director-general of prosecution and district government pleader to take necessary steps to resume trial in the actor abduction and rape case in which actor Dileep is an accused. Following the resignation of Special Public Prosecutor A Sureshan, who had represented the prosecution side, the trial is on hold. 

As per the court diary, the direction was issued as the Supreme Court has set a deadline of February 4, 2021, to complete the trial in the case. “The investigation officer filed a report stating that the Special Public Prosecutor has submitted his resignation which is under consideration. 

The officer sought time on the ground that the government is in search of an efficient special public prosecutor for continuing trial. Since the Supreme Court has directed this court to dispose of the case on or before February 4, 2021, the trial cannot be adjourned indefinitely. Hence the director-general of prosecution and district government pleader are directed to make necessary arrangements to resume trial at the earliest,” the court diary says. 

The court has posted the case on December 2. The trial came to a halt in October this year after the prosecution side approached the Kerala High Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court alleging that the current court is biased. However, the High Court dismissed the plea after which Sureshan resigned from the post. 

The incident related to the case took place in February 2017, when the actor was abducted and raped in a moving vehicle near Athani. There are 10 accused including actor Dileep. The trial in the case started in January this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction Dileep
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp