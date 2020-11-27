Actor abduction: Prosecution asked to initiate steps to resume trial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday issued a directive to the director-general of prosecution and district government pleader to take necessary steps to resume trial in the actor abduction and rape case in which actor Dileep is an accused. Following the resignation of Special Public Prosecutor A Sureshan, who had represented the prosecution side, the trial is on hold.

As per the court diary, the direction was issued as the Supreme Court has set a deadline of February 4, 2021, to complete the trial in the case. “The investigation officer filed a report stating that the Special Public Prosecutor has submitted his resignation which is under consideration.

The officer sought time on the ground that the government is in search of an efficient special public prosecutor for continuing trial. Since the Supreme Court has directed this court to dispose of the case on or before February 4, 2021, the trial cannot be adjourned indefinitely. Hence the director-general of prosecution and district government pleader are directed to make necessary arrangements to resume trial at the earliest,” the court diary says.

The court has posted the case on December 2. The trial came to a halt in October this year after the prosecution side approached the Kerala High Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court alleging that the current court is biased. However, the High Court dismissed the plea after which Sureshan resigned from the post.

The incident related to the case took place in February 2017, when the actor was abducted and raped in a moving vehicle near Athani. There are 10 accused including actor Dileep. The trial in the case started in January this year.