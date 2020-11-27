STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cotton swab found in woman's abdomen after delivery at Kerala hospital, case registered

The woman had complained of abdominal pain soon after the surgery. However, the lapse was discovered only after her condition worsened and she became unable to walk.

The 22-year-old woman was delivering her second child by C-section when the incident took place almost three weeks ago (Representational image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major incident of medical negligence, a patient had a cotton wad stitched into her abdomen after a C-section here at the Women and Child Care hospital in Thycaud. Alfna Ali (22) of Thiruvananthapuram is now admitted at SAT hospital after infection of internal organs posing a major threat to her life. She was delivering her second child when the incident took place almost three weeks ago.

Alfna had complained of abdominal pain soon after the surgery. However, the lapse was discovered only after her condition worsened and she became unable to walk. A scan at a hospital near her house detected the cotton and infection. Following this, she was immediately rushed to the SAT hospital for an emergency surgery. A key hole surgery proved fruitless and the doctors had to operate on her stomach to take the materials out.

District Medical Officer KS Shinu has sought a report from the superindentent of the Women and Child Care hospital in Thycaud. "We will have more clarity on the issue once the report is submitted," said the DMO.

Case registered

The Thampanoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. An FIR has been registered against Dr Geetha of Thycaud government hospital and she has been charged under Section 347 (Wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act) of the Indian Penal Code.

The preliminary inquiry by the police proved that cotton wool was found in the abdomen after the Caesarean. As per the complaint, the woman stated that there was some waste present in her abdomen. However, the police found that the waste she was mentioning in the complaint was cotton wool.

"Prima facie, we found that there is a lapse from the part of the hospital. Hence we have registered a case against the doctor. But since the case is related to medical negligence, there will be some formalities. A police officer with the rank of DySP is likely to lead the probe. A parallel investigation is also being done by the health department," said A Baiju, Thampanoor CI.

