General strike near-total in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24-hour nationwide general strike called jointly by trade unions and farmers demanding a rollback of new labour codes and scrapping of three new farm laws passed by the Centre was near total in state. Shops and commercial establishments remained shut and roads wore a deserted look, with vehicles keeping off road. Though no major law and order issues were reported from the state, the strike evoked a hartal- like atmosphere, with taxis and autorickshaws refusing to ferry passengers.

The state-level inauguration of the strike was held at Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister Kadakampally Surendran also attended the function. Several passengers who arrived by train got stranded at the KSRTC main bus station at Thampanoor.

Those who came for treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Regional Cancer Centre were provided conveyance by the police. With KSRTC suspending regular services, barring those to Sabarimala, longdistance passengers were stranded at the main bus station. In Kochi, the Metro conducted service as usual. However, private buses kept off the road. In Kozhikode, the strike evoked partial response. Private vehicles were seen plying.

Government offices, including Secretariat, reported low attendance. Only 17 employees out of 4,500 were present in the Secretariat. The workers of VSSC and companies in Technopark and Infopark had a tough time due to lack of transportation facilities. However, a major chunk of them are still working at home in the wake of Covid- 19. Rail services were not disrupted. However, some of the workers staged a protest in front of Central railway station here and joined for duty after the protest. All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh were part of the stir.