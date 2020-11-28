Fearing CPM’s Covid whisper, Congress, BJP call for early voting

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coming local body elections may witness a high voter turnout at booths in the morning hours as major political parties are learnt to have asked their respective cadre to cast their votes before 11am, which may lead to crowding, that too in times of Covid-19. Party workers are being told there will be a silent door-to-door campaigning by rivals to create Covid panic to dissuade voters from exercising their franchise in the afternoon and evening sessions.

In a video circulating on the social media, KPCC vice-president T Siddique is seen urging his party members to ensure that all party votes are cast before 11am as the CPM is planning to cast their votes by 10-10.30 am. After that, they are likely to carry out a door-to-door murmur campaign, he says.

“They will run a campaign that some Covid patients have reached the polling stations and the situation is out of control. Normally, our people, especially the elderly, will hesitate to go to polling stations if there is any such campaign. Hence, our maximum votes must be polled before 11am,” he tells party workers in the video.

The BJP too has asked its local leaders to ensure the polling of the maximum number of the party’s votes in the first session itself. M T Ramesh, BJP state general secretary, said, “We usually ask our workers and sympathisers to cast their votes as early as possible as the CPM often foments trouble in the post-noon session to dissuade others. In the past, they had also resorted to violence. This time, they may capitalise on the Covid situation and the party is well aware of such tactics,” he said.

Kodikunnil Suresh, KPCC working president, said, “The poll prospects of UDF will be affected is there is any such scare. Since CPM and BJP are cadre-based parties, their votes will be polled whatever happens. The UDF voters hesitate to come out to vote if there is any adverse situation like heavy rain or lightning. Hence, we expect a deliberate attempt to create Covid panic to scare away our voters and we have asked booth-level party workers to bring maximum voters to the booths in the morning session adhering to the Covid protocol.” CPM central committee member K Radhakrishnan said their political opponents leave no stone unturned to discredit the party before elections. This campaign is also such a move.

Poll panel: Won’t allow any malicious campaign

The state government has ensured that Covid patients do not come to polling booths. “All Covid patients can cast their votes from their homes. Despite being aware of these facts, this is a deliberate campaign to discredit CPM,” he said.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said special arrangements have been made for Covid patients to cast their votes. The commission will not allow any malicious campaign to scuttle free and fair elections. As reported on Friday, the commission will prepare a Certified List of Covid patients with the help of designated health officers in each district before the elections and such persons can use postal ballots from their homes or hospitals, he said.Dr Amar Fettle, Kerala’s Nodal Officer for Public Health Emergencies (Corona and H1N1), said the health department is anticipating a surge in Covid cases after the local body poll and Sabarimala season. If there is any crowding throwing Covid guidelines to the wind, the result would be disastrous, he said.

UDF men seek CRPF presence in booths

Kochi: The High Court has sought the views of the State Election Commission and the government on a plea filed by two UDF candidates in Vengad panchayat, seeking a directive to deploy security forces such as CRPF officials and install web cameras in the polling booths in wards 3 and 4.

CPM questions UDF silence on BJP

T’Puram: Criticising UDF’s silence on BJP in its manifesto, CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan alleged that UDF was going soft on the saffron party in view of the local body polls. The Congress is turning to dangerous affiliations for narrow political gains, he said.

Voters shut doors on candidates

Alappuzha: Tired of frequent visits by party workers and candidates amid rising Covid cases, many concerned families in Alappuzha municipality have resorted to locking up their gates and putting up signs asking campaigners not to enter their house anymore.