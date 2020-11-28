STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Going gets tough for parties during pandemic

Campaigning hit as candidates test Covid positive | ‘WhatsApp meets’ replace large gatherings

Published: 28th November 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Never in its wildest dreams would the UDF have thought that convening a candidates’ meet – a usual practice during elections – would turn into a nightmare.Yet, this is what happened when a UDF candidate who attended the meet in Pala municipality on November 24, tested positive for Covid-19 the following day.

The front’s local leadership was forced to temporarily suspend door-to-door campaigning of all its candidates who attended the meet. Now, the front will arrange antigen tests for all its UDF candidates in Pala municipality on Monday before resuming public campaign. 

The other fronts also have it just as bad. Recently, the health department temporarily banned house visits of all the candidates in Elikkulam grama panchayat in Kottayam after an NDA contestant tested positive. The ban was lifted on Friday after mass antigen tests of candidates did not find any more cases. The LDF also faced trouble when one of its candidates in Kumarakom grama panchayat had to go into quarantine after her husband tested positive. An LDF candidate in Aymanam grama panchayat had also tested positive a couple of days ago. Such incidents are not being reported just in Kottayam.

Campaigning for the local body polls in the time of the Covid-19 outbreak is posing serious challenges to parties and candidates across the state. Party leaders said they have been forced to confine their campaigning to social media and phone calls and fear it would affect their poll prospects.“This is a peculiar situation wherein candidates are unable to reach out to voters directly and are instead forced to request votes through calls or social media platforms. We are seriously concerned about how this would affect our election works,” said KPCC general secretary Tomy Kallani, who is himself in quarantine after he attended the November 24 UDF meet in Pala.

Some parties and candidates have already adapted to the new situation. “LDF has created WhatsApp groups in respective local bodies and convening family meetings as part of changing our campaign strategy in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol,” said CPM Kottayam district secretary V N Vasavan.

Some political parties are also preparing speeches of important leaders and sharing it on social media, instead of convening corner meetings and public gatherings. Vasavan said social media interaction allows candidates to create an intimacy with voters. Parties have also limited the number of people accompanying the candidates to two. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls COVID 19
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp