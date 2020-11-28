Misbehaviour by cop: Loknath Behera seeks report from DIG

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stat e police chief Loknath Behera has called for a report from DIG (Thiruvananthapuram Range) Sanjay Kumar Gurudin on the incident in which a Grade ASI of Neyyar dam police station had misbehaved with a father- daughter duo who went there to lodge a complaint. DIG Gurudin was instructed to submit the report within two days.

Based on the findings, more action, including suspension from service, is likely to be initiated against the Grade ASI for his high-handedness, a source said. However, complainant Sudevan has insisted on the officer’s suspension and he is expected to approach the police brass in this regard. Meanwhile, Sudevan, said here on Friday that the cop had shouted expletives at him in the presence of his daughter. Besides, the ASI accused Sudevan of having arrived at the station in an inebriated condition.

“ I do not consume alcohol. But he accused me of being drunk. He also abused me verbally in the presence of my daughter. We went to the police station to lodge a man missing complaint about my elder daughter. Instead of hearing us out, the ASI shouted at us,” he said.

In the incident’s wake, more complaints have come out against the Neyyar dam police. One of the complainants, Pushpalatha of Pallivetta colony, alleged that Gopakumar and other officers at the station had made casteist remarks against her when she approached the police with a complaint once. However, Neyyar dam police refuted these allegations