Sabarimala on high alert as 3 cops test Covid positive

The devaswom employees at the counters have been asked to wear face shields and all employees instructed to wear masks, he said.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A day after a devaswom employee was confirmed to have Covid-19, three police personnel, including one deployed at Sannidhanam and two at Pampa, tested positive for the infection on Friday forcing the authorities to sound a high alert at these two points and Nilakkal.

A joint task force of Travancore Devaswom Board, health, police and revenue officials would monitor the devaswom and government employees, including police personnel, on duty at each point and on residential premises, Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Rajendra Prasad said. 

He said devotees and staff members would be checked using thermal scanners at all entry points, including the staff gate, Malikappuram temple gate, devaswom mess gate and annadana mandapam.The devaswom employees including temporary workers and government staff on duty will be closely monitored and those who have any symptoms of the infection will be sent for further tests at the nearest government hospital which has Covid testing facilities, he said.

The devaswom employees at the counters have been asked to wear face shields and all employees instructed to wear masks, he said. More Covid testing facilities have been opened at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp.

As part of tightening measures against Covid-positive pilgrims undertaking the trek, separate teams have been deployed at Nilakkal transit camp where the pilgrims are allowed to have overnight stay and Pampa where the devotees take bath before leaving for darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple to monitor the devotees, he said.

Sabarimala Covid-19
