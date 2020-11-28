STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF candidates move HC seeking enough security forces in Vengad

The court posted the case on November 30.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the views of the state government and State Election Commission on a petition filed by two UDF candidates in Vengad grama panchayat in Kannur seeking a directive to deploy sufficient security forces including CRPF personnel and install web cameras in the polling booths in wards 3 and 4 of the panchayat. Petitioners Jasleena Teacher and Hussain Vengad said the situation in Kannur district is very tense. CPM workers had threatened the voters in polling booths and captured booths in many elections in the past, submitted the candidates.

The court posted the case on November 30. In her petition, Jasleena Teacher sought deployment of sufficient police force including CRPF personnel and installation of web cameras in the polling booths in E K Nayanar Memorial HSSs in North and West Vengad. Hussain Vengad sought protection for voters in the booths at Vengad Theru LP School.

The elections in Kannur are scheduled for December 14. The booths located in these two wards are sensitive. In fact, booth capturing and threatening incidents were reported in these booths in the last panchayat elections, they said. These were done by CPM workers. The miscreants usually hid in the place and came out on the polling day to capture booths and threaten the voters.

The police were hand in glove with the CPM workers. The UDF workers were in constant fear of attacks by the CPM workers, they said. In the last elections, the High Court had ordered videography of the election process in the polling booths of ward 4.According to the petitioners, the state is duty bound to protect the lives and properties of all citizens. Due to the threat, the voters are afraid to go to the polling booths to cast their votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengad Kerala High Court
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp