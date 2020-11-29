Suicidal tendency on rise as Covid casts a shadow on all spheres of life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anuja Susa n Varghes e @ Kochi The Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout have taken a heavy toll on all our lives, irrespective of age, sex, race or religion. Increasing prevalence of suicidal tendencies, however, is a cause for growing concern, say experts. According to psychologists, many such cases are being reported, amongst even children, where suicidal tendencies have been observed. Arjun M (name changed), a 27-year-old Gulf returnee and a resident of Kollam, attempted suicide by slashing his wrist, due to financial crisis as he recently lost his job due to Covid- 19 situation.

The incident took place in September, after he was put under intense mental stress, when he was unable to find employment after returning to Kerala. Arjun, an engineering graduate, had been employed with a private firm, when he found a better opportunity in the Gulf and left the state in October last year. Just three months later, the crisis hit, and he was forced to come back after losing his job there. The situation in the state was no better with the Covid spread rampant, and he did not get a job anywhere.

With the date for his sister’s marriage fixed and no means to put together money for the wedding, Arjun went into a deep depression. It was the financial crisis that he found himself in that made him attempt suicide. Many loans he had taken through various channels to go abroad, putting him under a huge burden of debt as well, was further fuel to deteriorating his mental state.

In another instance, a 16-yearold boy in Thiruvananthapuram attempted suicide by injecting himself with his mother’s insulin. Fortunately, he had taken only 10 shots of insulin and his parents found him in an unconscious state just in the nick of time. He was rushed to a hospital nearby and his life could be saved.

“The Covid situation has taken a huge toll on the lives of people, irrespective of age groups. In children, though they have online classes going on, lack of socialisation and physical interaction with friends is affecting them in a big way. Among adolescents and youngsters, uncertainty regarding the future is a huge concern.

Difficulties being faced to get into colleges, and finding jobs, create mental stress. For the middle-aged groups, losing jobs, unemployment, and financial crises are causing huge stress, and for the elderly, the strictures of reverse quarantine and inability to get back to their normal lives are most troubling.

The end result of all these are depression and suicidal tendencies,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “Sleep cycle disorder due to digital addiction is another reason for deterioration of mental stability. Unexpected crises which arise in life, obliterating everything we have planned, are difficult to cope with. Nowadays, we receive a lot of cases with suicidal tendencies on a daily basis,” said Dr Arun.

However, proper stress management and engaging in creative as well as physical activities can bring about a change to the distress. “At least 4-6 patients arriving here weekly are diagnosed with suicidal tendencies. After eight continuous months of Covid battle, the mental stress of people is only aggravating. It is a very difficult scenario and we need to keep ourselves positive to move forward in life. Talking to someone you trust really helps,” said a psychologist based in Kochi.

TPR at 9.77%, more cases than recoveries

T’Puram: The state reported more fresh cases than recoveries on Saturday, with 6,250 people tested positive and and 5,275 recovered from the illness. The test positivity rate stood at 9.77% on the day. As on Saturday, 2,196 deaths have been confirmed in the state with 25 on Saturday alone. After crossing the 2,000- mark last Saturday, close to 190 deaths were confirmed in the state. A total of 63,983 samples were tested on the day. Of the new cases, 5,474 are contact ones, 628 were cases with unknown sources of infection, 92 were returnees and 56 were health workers.