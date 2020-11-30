Heritage street, museum among suggestions for LDF poll manifesto in Kollam 

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: A heritage street on the model of Kozhikode Mithai Theruvu (SN Street), a historic art museum and a seafood processing park are some of the proposals made by individuals and organisations to be included in the LDF manifesto for Kollam Corporation elections.

Renowned painter Paris Viswanathan suggested to convert Thevally Palace in Kollam into an art museum. Viswanathan is the winner of the Raja Ravi Varma Award, the state government’s highest award for painters. The main building of Thevally Palace is now the NCC Kollam group headquarters accommodating six battalions including a girls’ battalion and a naval unit.

He proposed that the corporation may take over the building and turn it into an art museum to showcase the heritage and artistic and cultural excellence of Kollam. Arrangements should be made to provide art training for the new generation. In the proposal, the painter also suggested to provide accommodation for artists from different parts of the world.

Architect Manoj Kini, meanwhile, suggested to the LDF election committee to include redesigning the city by preserving its historic and cultural identities. “What the city needs is a widening of its economic prospects, wherein the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram agglomeration needs to balance out in a uniform manner so as to engage more areas and sectors in the new phase of urban development. The future of Kollam lies in sectors like agriculture, fisheries, tourism, industries and service sector,” said Manoj Kini.