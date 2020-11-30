STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heritage street, museum among suggestions for LDF poll manifesto in Kollam 

The main building of Thevally Palace is now the NCC Kollam group headquarters  accommodating six battalions including a girls’ battalion and a naval unit.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote

Photo used for representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM: A heritage street on the model of Kozhikode Mithai Theruvu (SN Street), a historic art museum and a seafood processing park are some of the proposals made by individuals and organisations to be included in the LDF manifesto for Kollam Corporation elections. 

Renowned painter Paris Viswanathan suggested to convert Thevally Palace in Kollam into an art museum. Viswanathan is the winner of the Raja Ravi Varma Award, the state government’s highest award for painters. The main building of Thevally Palace is now the NCC Kollam group headquarters  accommodating six battalions including a girls’ battalion and a naval unit.

He proposed that the corporation may take over the building and turn it into an art museum to showcase the heritage and artistic and cultural excellence of Kollam. Arrangements should be made to provide art training for the new generation. In the proposal, the painter also suggested to provide accommodation for artists from different parts of the world.

Architect Manoj Kini, meanwhile, suggested to the LDF election committee to include redesigning the city by preserving its historic and cultural identities. “What the city needs is a widening of its economic prospects, wherein the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram agglomeration needs to balance out in a uniform manner so as to engage more areas and sectors in the new phase of urban development. The future of Kollam lies in sectors like agriculture, fisheries, tourism, industries and service sector,” said Manoj Kini. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heritage street Kozhikode Mithai Theruvu art museum LDF manifesto Kollam Corporation elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp