Babri Masjid demolition case: Political, religious outfits express disappointment

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Political parties and religious organisations expressed shock at the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema president E Sulaiman Musliar and General Secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliar called the acquittal ‘extremely disappointing’. “This verdict quashes the judgment of the Supreme Court in the land dispute case.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid was an event that deeply hurt India’s secularism. It was carried out after years of planning. Some of the accused had traveled all over the country and deployed communal propaganda and most openly led the anti-Babri campaign,” they said. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) State President T P Abdulla Koya Madani said: “It was surprising that the prosecution failed to bring to justice those responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The verdict, which came 28 years after the incident, is the result of someone trying to subvert the law.

The legal battle against the verdict must continue. We must be able to move forward with foresight and be tolerant towards the judgment just as we did in the case of Supreme Court judgment in a land dispute case.” The Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal (LJD) demanded the dismissal of CBI. “With the Babri Masjid verdict, the allegation that the CBI is a puppet in the hands of the ruling party has been further strengthened. A just society cannot accept this verdict that says the Sangh Parivar leaders, , didn’t know about the incident. It’s better to dismiss CBI than continue in the current state,” said Saleem Madavoor, national president of the Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal.