STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Babri Masjid demolition case: Political, religious outfits express disappointment

Political parties and religious organisations expressed shock at the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

The Babri Masjid before it was demolished | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Political parties and religious organisations expressed shock at the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema president E Sulaiman Musliar and General Secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliar called the acquittal ‘extremely disappointing’. “This verdict quashes the judgment of the Supreme Court in the land dispute case.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid was an event that deeply hurt India’s secularism. It was carried out after years of planning. Some of the accused had traveled all over the country and deployed communal propaganda and most openly led the anti-Babri campaign,” they said. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) State President T P Abdulla Koya Madani said: “It was surprising that the prosecution failed to bring to justice those responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The verdict, which came 28 years after the incident, is the result of someone trying to subvert the law.

The legal battle against the verdict must continue. We must be able to move forward with foresight and be tolerant towards the judgment just as we did in the case of Supreme Court judgment in a land dispute case.” The Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal (LJD) demanded the dismissal of CBI. “With the Babri Masjid verdict, the allegation that the CBI is a puppet in the hands of the ruling party has been further strengthened. A just society cannot accept this verdict that says the Sangh Parivar leaders, , didn’t know about the incident. It’s better to dismiss CBI than continue in the current state,” said Saleem Madavoor, national president of the Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babri Masjid demolition case
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp