Security lapse: Bike-borne youths reach Marakkoottam

Published: 01st October 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major lapse exposing chinks in the security system at Sabarimala, which is considered a high-security zone, two bike-borne youths crossed the forest check post at Pamba and climbed the holy hills to reach Marakkootam, a transit point located just 1.5 km away from Sannidhanam on Sunday. Pilgrims are allowed to trek the hills only when the temple opens and no vehicle except tractors carrying goods and ambulances are allowed to proceed to Sannidhanam. According to forest department, the youths crossed the checkpost unnoticed, but the forest guards monitoring the CCTV visuals noticed the bike, chased and stopped them at Marakkoottam.

“The youths said they were on the way to Kumily and took the forest route to take some pictures. They claimed that they were following the Google Maps to reach Kumily through Pulmedu. They were residents of Chittar, a village located just 20 km from Sabarimala. We registered a case for trespassing into the forest and released them as we felt it was not intentional,” said Periyar West forest deputy director PU Saju.

The Pathanamthitta police are looking into the incident and the district special branch has submitted a report to the SP about the incident. “The forest department is conducting an inquiry into the incident and we will consider a probe based on its  report,” said Pathanamthitta SP K G Simon.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has   decided to check whether there was any security lapse in the incident. “We have ordered a probe to check whether there was any lapse on the part of any TDB employee,” said Devaswom president N Vasu. Sabarimala Karma Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar said the incident exposed lapses in security at Sabarimala and the government should inquire into the incident.

