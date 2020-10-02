Govt to create 50k new jobs over 100 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced creation of 50,000 job opportunities over the next 100 days in the wake of widespread unemployment due to the economic crisis triggered by Covid pandemic.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government had earlier declared creation of five jobs for every 1,000 people in the non-agriculture sector in panchayats and municipalities. However, the Covid situation created roadblocks. Hence, the state has announced creation of 50,000 jobs in the non-agriculture sector.

Though the target was 95,000 jobs, it has been scaled down to 50,000 as some of the projects were likely to face inordinate delay. A web portal will be launched for publishing the details of those who have been provided jobs.

In the public sector, the government intends to create 18,600 jobs. These include 10,968 jobs in the education sector. Vacancies will also be filled in medical colleges, Covid First Line treatment centres and the forest department.

Department heads in government and quasi-government institutions have been asked to urgently report all vacancies to the PSC. Pinarayi said the government intends to give at least 5,000 jobs through PSC and create 3977 jobs, both on permanent and temporary basis in state-run PSUs. As many as 23,100 job opportunities will be created in the industrial sector. Pinarayi said 1,000 jobs will be created under the aegis of the agriculture department and 2,000 people will be appointed in Horticorp as part of ensuring smooth delivery of food kits.