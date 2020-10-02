Kerala's Open University begins baby steps; new VC to be announced soon 

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state's long-pending dream of a varsity, that exclusively offers open and distance learning courses with pan-Kerala jurisdiction, has become a reality with the launch of the Open University, named after spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru, on Friday, The Ordinance on setting up the university had received the Governor's assent on September 23.

With the Ordinance being promulgated, state universities, that were offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes will not be able to conduct fresh admission to such courses or offer courses in private mode from the current academic year.

A little over one lakh students, who usually enroll in ODL and private mode every year in four varsities of the state - Kerala, MG, Calicut and Kannur - can now take up courses offered by the newly set up Open University, headquartered in Kollam. The varsity will also have four regional centres to cater to students across the state.

What's planned In the first phase, the Open University will start with six schools offering latest courses. These are School of Social Sciences, School of Languages, School of Sciences, School of Business and Development Studies, School of Communications and Information Sciences and School of Vocational Education and Training.

The Open University will provide modern courses and course combinations in diverse fields such as Science, Environment, Culture, Language, Literature, Politics, Social Sciences, Arts and Skills.

Since processes such as admission, instruction and evaluation has been computerised, a 'cyber council' to oversee its functioning will also be set up along with other mandatory varsity councils.

"The biggest attraction of the Open University is that it ensures continued education for students, who have not been able to complete their course in other universities or affiliated institution, through credit transfer," Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said.

Moreover, it will give an opportunity for people, even in remote areas to select courses of their choice that will also be offered through various modes such as online, web casting, broadcasting, telecasting and videoconferencing, he added.

First Vice Chancellor Being a newly set up state university, the appointment of the first Vice Chancellor and other statutory officers can be done by the government. According to sources, senior academic J Prabhash, who was the Special Officer in the setting up of the varsity, is strongly tipped to be appointed to the top post.

"The government soon will make a formal announcement on the Vice Chancellor post and also appoint other senior officers within a few days," Jaleel told TNIE.

UGC approval According to Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese, the Open University need not obtain prior approval from the UGC for offering courses.

"The courses would take around three years to stabilise and the approval need to be obtained by that time," he said. Being a fledgling state university, the Open University has up to five years to prepare for accreditation from agencies such as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Varughese said.