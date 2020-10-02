Shocking: Kerala doctor kills self after child dies during surgery

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 35-year-old doctor allegedly killed himself on Thursday. It is learnt that he took the extreme step following allegations raised against him regarding the death of a 7-year-old girl. The girl had died of heart attack while undergoing a leg surgery. The deceased identified as Dr Anoop Krishnan, the owner of Anoop Ortho Care Hospital in Kollam, hanged himself after cutting a nerve in his arm.

Abhiya S Lakshmi, the daughter of Sajeev Kumar and Vineetha Kumari, natives of Puthoor, died a few hours after the surgery conducted on her at Anoop Ortho Care Hospital at Kadappakada in Kollam. According to the complaint, the child underwent surgery on September 23 and she was not shown to the relatives since. Hospital officials told the parents that the child had suffered a heart attack after the surgery and had to be transferred to a more comfortable hospital.

They immediately rushed the child to Co-operative Hospital, Palathara, Kollam. But the hospital authorities informed the relatives that the child had died earlier.After the incident, the victim’s relatives lodged a complaint with the police against the hospital alleging medical negligence. Local residents and relatives of the child had come out in protest, alleging medical negligence in the incident and demanding action against those responsible for the child’s death. They protested in front of the hospital at Kadappakada in Kollam. On Thursday the doctor was found dead while the police probe was on.