Dentist held for sending morphed photos of housewife to her husband in bid to get them divorced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three persons including a dentist with the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and a television actor were arrested by the Fort police for allegedly sending photoshopped nude pictures of a housewife in Varkala to her husband and his relatives.

The arrested men were identified as Dr Subu, serial actor Jaseer Khan and Sreejith who was involved in giving fake SIM cards to Subu and Jaseer. According to the police, Subu is the kingpin as the complainant was his cousin. Jaseer had morphed her image. Sreejith had handed over the SIM cards to the duo for sending fake obscene pictures to the complainant's relatives.

According to the police, the woman and her husband were living separately for the past three months and their married life was on the verge of collapse. The woman used to tell her worries to Subu. However, Subu had malicious intentions on her and hence wanted the woman and her husband to get divorced. Therefore, he sought the help of Jaseer and Sreejith to make morphed nude pictures of the woman, police said.

"When they got fake SIM cards from Sreejith, they started sending these pictures to her husband and relatives via Whatsapp so that Subu thought that her husband would divorce her legally and he could enter her life. Incidentally, she approached the police with a complaint along with Subu. She was unaware about his intentions. On the basis of her complaint, we have investigated and got digital evidence that Subu, Jaseer and Sreejith were guilty," said J Rakesh, Fort CI.

The police have charged them under Section, 67, 67 A of IT act, Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 416 (punishment for cheating by impersonating) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrest was recorded by the team led by Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police R Prathapan Nair. The accused landed in the police net after the SIM card numbers were traced. Though the SIM was originally owned by a person from Vattappara, police got evidence that Sreejith had managed to get a duplicate of the SIM card.

The arrested were later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.