Active Covid case tally crosses 80k, death toll reaches 813

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid-19 cases spiral, the state government seems to be pushing health workers to the limit. In a latest directive, it has been mentioned that the matrix of 10 days duty - 10 days off and 10 days duty - seven days off has been abolished. The new decision came in the wake of a rapid increase in cases in the state. The state on Saturday recorded 7,834 new cases, taking the active case tally to 80,818. The state also recorded 22 new deaths. With this, the Covid death tally in the state stands at 813.

“It has been decided to abolish the tier-2 off duty pool and all off days following continuous duty along with it,” reads an excerpt of the directive issued by the health department. It further said, “All healthcare workers will continue to get their weekly off, duty off and compensatory off.

Also, the principal and superintendents shall ensure rotation of staff so as to ensure their protection and to give them rest by proper deployment between Covid and non- Covid duties.” According to KGMOA, the move is nothing but to exploit the health workers further. The association also warned that everything has its limit and the health workers are on the verge of a breakdown.