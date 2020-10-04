STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt schools drawing more students thanks to rejuvenation campaign: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan was speaking after dedicating 90 schools as 'Centres of Excellence' and laying the foundation stone virtually for 54 school buildings on Saturday.

Published: 04th October 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five lakh new students have enrolled in government schools in Kerala in the last three years with the focus on upgrading them as "Centres of Excellence" with modern facilities, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though in the past there were discussions in society about closure of government schools, now these were being improved, resulting in them attracting more students, he said.

Vijayan was speaking after dedicating 90 schools as "Centres of Excellence" and laying the foundation stone virtually for 54 school buildings on Saturday as part of the government's Public Education Rejuvenation Campaign to protect the public education system in the state.

He said the government was implementing changes in the field of school education keeping in mind the next generation.

"In the past, society discussed the closure of government schools but now that they have become centres of excellence, the number of students coming to study has also increased. Five lakh new students have joined government schools in the last three years", he said.

Through the Public Education Protection campaign, the state government aimed at making government schools as centres of overall excellence.

Vijayan said the move was supported by local bodies, people's representatives, teachers, parents, alumni and other interested parties and the campaign has changed the old mindset of society about government schools.

The state government has taken up the "Centres of Excellence" project under the Public Education Rejuvenation Campaign of the General Education Department to elevate schools to high educational standards, considering their requirements over a 20-year horizon.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), under the state government, is approaching this objective with a holistic approach.

This included improvement in pedagogy shift from teacher-centric to student-centric approach, technological interventions high-tech classrooms and academic content creation and upgradation of physical infrastructure extracurricular infrastructure and school hygiene, sanitation and security.

Of the 90 Centres of Excellence inaugurated, buildings for four have been constructed at a cost of Rs five crores with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), 20 were built a cost of Rs three crores, 62 buildings were built using plan funds and four buildings were constructed with assistance from NABARD.

Vijayan said new buildings for 34 schools would be constructed at a cost of Rs three crore each with KIIFB funding and 20 at a cost of Rs 40 crores from the plan fund.

The schools dedicated on Saturday are spread across the state in 13 districts and those proposed would be located in ten districts.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government schools Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala schools
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp