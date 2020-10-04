Police officer held for sexually abusing woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sub-inspector with the Ernakulam Central Police has been arrested on charges of allegedly abusing a homemaker sexually. Babu Mathew, 55, was arrested when he surrendered at the Mulanthuruthy police station on Saturday after the court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail. The accused, who has been remanded in judicial custody, was later shifted to a Covid-19 treatment centre.As per the complaint lodged by the 37-year-old woman, the accused had been abusing her for more than a year, since when Babu was working as an additional sub-inspector at the Mulanthuruthy police station.

The Mulanthuruthy police had launched an inquiry after the woman lodged a complaint with Kochi City Police DCP G Poonguzhali in September. However, Babu Mathew went into hiding after police booked him under rape charges.

“The accused got acquainted with the woman during a vehicle check conducted a year ago. Babu Mathew told the woman to pay fine at the station. He collected her address details and phone number when she reached the Mulanthuruthy station to pay the fine. He later visited her house and allegedly abused her sexually. The accused also threatened her that he would reveal the matter before the public,” said an officer.

Earlier, Babu was suspended from service for not taking action against a gang involved in illegal brewing at Udayamperoor during the lockdown period in April. He was serving as the Udayamperoor Sub-Inspector at that time.The accused used to frequent the woman’s house during the suspension period and her husband came to know about it. The woman told the police the officer abused her after threatening her. The special branch of Kochi city police has also submitted a report before City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare in this regard.