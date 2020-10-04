STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police officer held for sexually abusing woman

 A sub-inspector with the Ernakulam Central Police has been arrested on charges of allegedly abusing a homemaker sexually.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sub-inspector with the Ernakulam Central Police has been arrested on charges of allegedly abusing a homemaker sexually. Babu Mathew, 55, was arrested when he surrendered at the Mulanthuruthy police station on Saturday after the court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail. The accused, who has been remanded in judicial custody, was later shifted to a Covid-19 treatment centre.As per the complaint lodged by the 37-year-old woman, the accused had been abusing her for more than a year, since when Babu was working as an additional sub-inspector at the Mulanthuruthy police station. 

The Mulanthuruthy police had launched an inquiry after the woman lodged a complaint with Kochi City Police DCP G Poonguzhali in September. However, Babu Mathew went into hiding after police booked him under rape charges. 

“The accused got acquainted with the woman during a vehicle check conducted a year ago. Babu Mathew told the woman to pay fine at the station. He collected her address details and phone number when she reached the Mulanthuruthy station to pay the fine. He later visited her house and allegedly abused her sexually. The accused also threatened her that he would reveal the matter before the public,” said an officer.

Earlier, Babu was suspended from service for not taking action against a gang involved in illegal brewing at Udayamperoor during the lockdown period in April. He was serving as the Udayamperoor Sub-Inspector at that time.The accused used to frequent the woman’s house during the suspension period and her husband came to know about it. The woman told the police the officer abused her after threatening her. The special branch of Kochi city police has also submitted a report before City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare in this regard.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp