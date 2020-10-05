Concerns grow as four districts record over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in 15 days in Kerala

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While Thiruvananthapuram continues to top the list of districts with the most number of Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala, the consistent surge in daily cases in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam is adding to the state’s worry. On Sunday, Kollam reported 866 fresh cases, climbing above Alappuzha to fifth position.

The capital district has registered a total of 38,601 Covid cases while three districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam — crossed the 20,000-mark last week. Malappuram (26,292) is second in the list of districts with the most number of cases, followed by Kozhikode (23,142), Ernakulam (22,085), Kollam (16,928) and Alappuzha (16,847).

Over the past 15 days, four districts have recorded over 10,000 cases. In many districts, the collectors have deputed more personnel to strengthen precautionary measures to contain the Covid spread. In districts where the rate of infection is escalating, the government has decided to impose Section 144 of CrPC.

To prevent local transmission, officers with the health department have asked people not to compromise on social distancing norms. For marriages, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed while only 20 people will be allowed to assemble for funerals.

“There will be strict monitoring at markets, bus stations, offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals to ensure that social distancing is maintained and break-the-chain kiosks are installed,” said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas.

In the state’s business hub of Ernakulam, nearly 11,000 cases were reported over the past 15 days. Last week, the daily count of cases in the district crossed the 1,000-mark twice.

Given the situation, Suhas has issued an order to depute officers in the gazetted rank as sector magistrates and Covid-19 supervisors, giving them the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of precautionary measures in their respective areas.

On October 1, a special squad led by Kanayannur tahsildar Beena P Anand and executive tahsildar Rani P Eldho launched an inspection drive in Kochi. The team has so far registered a total of 161 casesfor not maintaining social distancing and not wearing facemasks.

A shop was closed down for not following Covid safety norms. Within three days, a total of `32,200 has been collected as fine from Kochi city limits.

Similar measures will be initiated in other districts to bring down the rate of local spread, health officers said.

Meanwhile, the number of people depending on private labs for Covid testing has also increased in many districts.

Covid spread over past 11 days