CPM man stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-Bajrang Dal workers in Kerala, three others hospitalised

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a gruesome incident, a CPM activist was stabbed to death by a group of men allegedly belonging to the BJP-Bajrang Dal In Thrissur. The victim is identified as CPM Puthusserry branch secretary PU Sanoop, 26. Three CPM workers Vipin, Jithu, and Abijith were grievously injured in the attack and the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

The attack took place on Sunday night at Eayal near Kunnamkulam. The attack is reckoned as a sequel to the prevailing tension between the two sides for some time in Thrissur district. The victim and team were waylaid by the opposite gang when they reached the vicinity to take one of their friends identified as Mithun to his home.

Though the victim was rushed to the nearest private hospital and subsequently to Thrissur medical college hospital, his life could not be saved. The Erumapetty Police which reached the spot took the vehicle used by the accused to flee from the spot into custody from Kunnamkulam. Sanoop was the son of late Peralil Unni and late Sathi at Puthusherry colony in Kunnamkulam.

Condemning the brutal murder, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the attack was planned by a person who recently switched his loyalty to BJP from Congress and executed the murder with the help of Sangh Parivar forces. Sanoop was an orphan as he had no siblings and his parents had died earlier, he said.

Sanoop is the fourth CPM cadre to be eliminated by political opponents in recent days. Earlier, two workers of DYFI were killed at Venjaramoodu, in Thiruvananthapuram district on the eve of Onam, with CPM alleging a conspiracy of top Congress leaders behind the murders. Balakrishnan asked the RSS, BJP and Congress workers to stop indulging in violence.

DYFI, the youth brigade of the CPM, has decided to observe Monday as black day in protest against the murder. All DYFI units across the state will hold protest programmes adhering to the COVID protocol.