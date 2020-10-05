STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Justice KK Usha, first woman chief justice of Kerala HC from the bar, passes away at 81

In his condolence message, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Justice Usha will be always remembered for her interventions from a women's perspective during her tenure as a Judge and later as Chief Justice.

Published: 05th October 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Justice K K Usha

Justice K K Usha (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice K K Usha, former Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, passed away on Monday. She was 81.

After having undergone a spinal cord surgery last week at a private hospital here, Justice Usha was to be brought to the room from the ICU on Monday, but she breathed her last following a cardiac arrest in the evening. Justice K Sukumaran is her husband.

Justice Usha, who had a distinguished career as a judge and later as chief justice, began her career when she enrolled as an advocate in 1961. She served as a judge from 1991 to 2000. And when she was appointed Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court from 2000 to 2001, Justice Usha became the first woman to join the High Court Judiciary from the Bar and became a Chief Justice.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Justice Usha will be always remembered for her interventions from a women's perspective during her tenure as a Judge and later as Chief Justice. "Justice Usha began her career as a lawyer at a time when women were very few in the profession. She rose to the position of Chief Justice through her sheer determination and hard work," said the Chief Minister.

After retiring from the high court, Justice Usha was made president of the Delhi-based Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal from 2001 to 2004. In 1975, Justice Usha represented India at the International Convention of the International Federation of Women Lawyers in Hamburg, Germany.

She was India's representative at the United Nations' Joint Seminar on 'Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination as regards women', organised by the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the International Federation of Women of Legal Careers. She was a member and the President of the University Women's Association. She was involved in 'Sree Narayana Sevika Samajam', an orphanage and home for destitute women.

The body will be brought home at 9:30 am and will be there till 12:30 pm, before cremation at Ravipuram crematorium. She is survived by husband Justice Sukumaran, daughters Lakshmi Gopal Raj and Karthika Sukumaran (lawyer, Kerala High Court), and their spouses Gopal Raj and K Sabarinath.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice K K Usha Kerala High Court
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp