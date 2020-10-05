Kerala records highest-ever single-day recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Sunday recorded 4,851 recoveries, the highest single-day figures till date, even as Covid transmission remained unabated with 8,553 fresh cases being reported. But there have been concerns regarding the rise in the number of those on ventilator support due to Covid-related complications. It turns out that while 127 had been on ventilator support on Saturday, it increased to 140 on Sunday.

Among the new cases, 7,527 picked up the virus through local contact. In 716 cases, the source of infection could not be established. The day’s tally also includes 211 returnees and 99 health workers. In the case of districts that recorded the maximum number of cases, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram occupied the top two slots with 1,164 and 1,119 cases, respectively followed by Ernakulam with 952 cases.

The number of active cases and recoveries stood at 84,497 and 1,44,471, respectively. In the case of deaths, 23 people were confirmed as having died due to Covid on the day, taking the state’s Covid toll to 836.