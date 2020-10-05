STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Operation P-Hunt: Kerala cops nab 41 people for promoting child pornography on social media

Some are suspected to be involved in the trafficking of children as many chats to this effect were found on the confiscated gadgets

Published: 05th October 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown on child pornography on social media, the police on Monday arrested 41 people including IT professionals. As many as 268 cases were registered for circulating pictures and videos with child porn content through the WhatsApp and Telegram messenger services.

In the raids conducted on Saturday and Sunday at 326 locations across the state as part of Operation P-Hunt, 285 electronic devices -- including mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops and computers with videos and pictures of children -- were seized.

The arrested were booked under the IT (Information Technology) Act and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused were identified and arrested with the help of the Cyberdome of the state police and Interpol.

ADGP (Headquarters) and nodal officer of Cyberdome Manoj Abraham said the seized devices contained videos and pictures that appear to be of children below the age of 15. The arrested persons were found to be using all kinds of encrypted handles to upload and download such materials. Some are suspected to be involved in the trafficking of children as many chats to this effect were found on the confiscated gadgets.

Malappuram district tops the list with 47 number of cases, while the most number of arrests and raids were reported in Palakkad. A total of nine persons were arrested in Palakkad alone. The raids - led by IG (Crimes) S Sreejith - were carried out by the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team with the support of the local police.

"The details of the other people involved in circulating images and videos of children are being collected. WhatsApp and Telegram groups are also being monitored. Continuing our policy of zero tolerance in such matters, stringent action will be taken against all individuals involved in the racket," Abraham said in a statement.

A CCSE team official also said they have detected several groups on messaging service Telegram engaged in circulating child abuse material.

"Some of the groups such as 'Chakka', 'Bog Melon', 'Uppum Mulakum', 'Gold Garden', 'Devatha', 'Incest Lovers' and 'Poothumbikal' - each of which had more than 400 members - were found to be sharing CSAM. The groups have been shut down with the help of Telegram and efforts are on to identify the group members and admins," said the official.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation P-Hunt Kerala police WhatsApp
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp