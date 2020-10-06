Consumerism is the reason for Covid-19 spread: Tushar Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Consumerism, the result of changing lifestyle globally, is the reason for the spread of Covid-19, said Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking at the inaugural function of an international webinar on ‘The importance of Gandhian ideologies globally in the modernisation of the world order’, organised by the Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darsan Vedhi (KPGD) and the Indian Economic Association (IEA). The webinar was held as part of the state conference of KPGD, which is celebrating its third anniversary.

Even though the virus isn’t man made, consumerism is the cause of its spread, Tushar Gandhi said. “Even when Gandhiji desired people to move away from over consumption and lead a simple life, they slipped into consumerism,” he said. He also recalled the efforts made by Gandhiji in tackling the Spanish flu, which killed thousands in India during 1918-1920.

Tushar claimed that despite the advances in technology, our healthcare system was unable to deal with Covid-19 as we have deviated from the Gandhian way. “There must be change in the attitude of people. We must move towards self-sufficiency. Our nation can be self-sufficient and strong only through Gandhiji’s vision of indigenisation,” he said. Tushar also said people in charge are trying to lead India away from Gandhian ideologies. The present BJP-led NDA government is trying to make Godse the father of nation, he said. “There is no meaning in celebrating Gandhi Jayanti without destroying such tendencies,” Tushar said.

Former vice-chancellor of the Kalady university M C Dileepkumar presided over the function. Ekatha parishad founder P V Rajagopal, IEA chief convenor Anilkumar Takoor, Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi chairman N Radhakrishnan, IEA general secretary B P Chandramohan, former head UNDP John Samuel Jilkar Haris (Canada), among others spoke.