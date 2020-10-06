STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enact stricter cyberlaws for safety of women: Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi

 Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has demanded that the state government formulate more stringent cyberlaws for the protection of women in the state. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has demanded that the state government formulate more stringent cyberlaws for the protection of women in the state. On Monday, she gave a representation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his immediate attention to the matter and make effective intervention to address the growing atrocities against women in the cyberspace. 

Bhagyalakshmi, along with a team of activists, had recently manhandled local YouTuber Vijay P Nair for uploading a sleazy video demeaning women. The activists took the move after the police allegedly failed to take action against Vijay based on their complaint. 

Saying that the attitude of the police should change, Bhagyalakshmi demanded that the government amend the Kerala Police Act to ensure strict and prompt action against offenders. “The government should raise the issue in the assembly. Steps should also be taken to sensitise the police on how to respond to such complaints. They should be told their duty is to stand by the victim, not by the perpetrators,  she said.

